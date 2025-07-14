 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19214406 Edited 14 July 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.0.22 update content
Adjust the activity time display to local time
Add display of daily reward rewards available
Add props to change character size in the main city
Mobile adds switch running button
Fix the issue of inability to access the mysterious ruins on mobile devices
New magic collection difficulty mode and new map, difficulty mode drops limited weapon coupons
Add a limited up pool and a new SSR with guaranteed redemption
Add 3 SR and 1 SSR weapons, currently only appearing in the limited up pool
Added the function of obtaining limited lottery tickets for holy beast blessings
Fix the issue where the small monster flew out and could not be settled
Fix other known issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link