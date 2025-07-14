V1.0.22 update content
Adjust the activity time display to local time
Add display of daily reward rewards available
Add props to change character size in the main city
Mobile adds switch running button
Fix the issue of inability to access the mysterious ruins on mobile devices
New magic collection difficulty mode and new map, difficulty mode drops limited weapon coupons
Add a limited up pool and a new SSR with guaranteed redemption
Add 3 SR and 1 SSR weapons, currently only appearing in the limited up pool
Added the function of obtaining limited lottery tickets for holy beast blessings
Fix the issue where the small monster flew out and could not be settled
Fix other known issues
