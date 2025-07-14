V1.0.22 update content

Adjust the activity time display to local time

Add display of daily reward rewards available

Add props to change character size in the main city

Mobile adds switch running button

Fix the issue of inability to access the mysterious ruins on mobile devices

New magic collection difficulty mode and new map, difficulty mode drops limited weapon coupons

Add a limited up pool and a new SSR with guaranteed redemption

Add 3 SR and 1 SSR weapons, currently only appearing in the limited up pool

Added the function of obtaining limited lottery tickets for holy beast blessings

Fix the issue where the small monster flew out and could not be settled

Fix other known issues