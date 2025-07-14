Fixed an issue where placing certain room items caused the app to freeze on the splash screen or when switching room slots, resulting in a black screen
Fixed a bug that prevented avatar poses from being set correctly when certain room items were placed
Fixed missing UI elements in Simplified and Traditional Chinese
Fixed Kuroda42 letters not displaying
Other minor fixes
Hotfix 1.2.2
