14 July 2025 Build 19214353 Edited 14 July 2025 – 10:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where placing certain room items caused the app to freeze on the splash screen or when switching room slots, resulting in a black screen

  • Fixed a bug that prevented avatar poses from being set correctly when certain room items were placed

  • Fixed missing UI elements in Simplified and Traditional Chinese

  • Fixed Kuroda42 letters not displaying

  • Other minor fixes

