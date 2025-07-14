 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19214231 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Improvements
  • Oder personality types by category and name
  • Made the Mitis song also play in build mode
  • Actions now display a little icon in the action queue when they're currently busy pathfinding
  • People now wait a bit longer for others to leave the room for private actions
  • Display how many servings a platter has left in its tooltip


Fixes
  • Fixed adding a map with a lot employee who already exists causing a duplicated person
  • Fixed a rare eat action exception when the parent object is removed
  • Fixed unfinished woodworks rendering with the wrong color
  • Fixed being able to sell crafted items anywhere, not just at the mailbox
  • Fixed some actions not counting as fully in progress after being completed, causing various emotions and memories not to be applied correctly
  • Fixed actions added by mods never being enqueued by the AI


API
  • Cleaned up action interuption by combining cancellation and result forcing methods
  • Actions can now force being multi-taskable regardless of other actions
  • Added the ability for clothes to be incompatible with a whole layer (including ones that usually cannot be taken off)

