- Oder personality types by category and name
- Made the Mitis song also play in build mode
- Actions now display a little icon in the action queue when they're currently busy pathfinding
- People now wait a bit longer for others to leave the room for private actions
- Display how many servings a platter has left in its tooltip
Fixes
- Fixed adding a map with a lot employee who already exists causing a duplicated person
- Fixed a rare eat action exception when the parent object is removed
- Fixed unfinished woodworks rendering with the wrong color
- Fixed being able to sell crafted items anywhere, not just at the mailbox
- Fixed some actions not counting as fully in progress after being completed, causing various emotions and memories not to be applied correctly
- Fixed actions added by mods never being enqueued by the AI
API
- Cleaned up action interuption by combining cancellation and result forcing methods
- Actions can now force being multi-taskable regardless of other actions
- Added the ability for clothes to be incompatible with a whole layer (including ones that usually cannot be taken off)
Changed files in this update