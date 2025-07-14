Update 1 Change Log

Compatibility

You can bring 0.4.x saves forward to 0.5.x. There are no known breaking changes. Version 0.4.53 will remain available on the prior branch.



New Feature: Blueprints

Duplicate anything from a single building to your whole factory and place directly or save as a blueprint.

Copy designs between saves or export them to share with your friends.

Blueprint you favorite mining or farming beacon layout.

Blueprints include all settings and scripts.

Fully automate factory expansion using the surveyor to automatically place blueprints.

New Feature: Conveyor on Slopes

Conveyors can now go up and down slopes of 1 tile up for every horizontal tile.

Drag out a line of conveyor and it will automatically follow the contour of the land.

New Feature: Steam Achievements

7 Achievements with more to come.

UI Update: Build & Selection Hot Bar

10 row 10 slots which you can assign as you choose and bind to the keyboard.

Slots can build any building, place blueprints, or selecting entities by team or role.

Export and import Roles and blueprints and shareable strings.

Build mode multi-select supports copy, blueprint, deconstruct, and restore.

Shift-click to add and remove entities from selections.



New Scripting Features

Drones now descend slowly (3 tiles down for every 1 across) letting them move faster and use less power when moving over rough terrain

Three new team colors.

Else If block.

When can now store the signal sender in a memory.

Surveyors can place blueprints.

Crane give and take commands now respect requests in a similar way to conveyors.

New "self" target.

Crane "Go To Self" can go to high points or low points in the entire reachable area in of the crane letting you flatten the entire disk with no need for a beacon.

New Buildables