Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

The latest version of Back to the College is now live!

You can now dive deeper into the twisted, seductive, and mysterious world of campus life, where every choice shapes your destiny.

55,000 words of story

2,900 images

95 animations

🍌 New Banana Option Available!

Some players pointed out that MC’s... equipment was a bit over the top.

Well, we believe every experience should feel just right — even the ones below the belt.

Starting today, you can choose: Big Banana or Massive Banana, directly from the options menu!

That’s right. Whether you prefer a touch of realism or full-on exaggeration, the choice is yours.

After all, the world of Back to the College is big enough for every kind of fruit. 😉

Romance, secrets, moral dilemmas, and supernatural mischief await.