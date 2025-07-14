 Skip to content
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19214157
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, the UI themes have been completely refreshed to match the new brand style. New fonts have been added to help you create more beautiful designs than ever. We've also improved file handling when working with third-party file sync apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and others.

Changed files in this update

