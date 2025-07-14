In this update, the UI themes have been completely refreshed to match the new brand style. New fonts have been added to help you create more beautiful designs than ever. We've also improved file handling when working with third-party file sync apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and others.



📌 See the full changelog 📑 or browse all updates in the version history 📋

📌 Go to the official documentation page 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator

📌 Join a community of creators on our official Tabletop Creator Discord server 💬





