《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Malevolent Sprint Speed Adjustment: Increased The Malevolent’s base sprint speed before Frenzy.

Verdant Curse Talent Adjustment: Reduced the attack power increase per charge level for the talent Thunderbolt Cast: Single.

Verdant Curse Explosion Damage Adjustment: Explosion damage from Trident, Inscribed Talisman, and similar effects no longer triggers through walls.

Frenzy Attribute Adjustment: Increased Max HP for max-level Frenzy, along with enhanced Max HP, attack power, and resilience for other Frenzy levels.

Fate Tablet Effect Adjustment: Adjusted the effect of the Fate Tablet Marathon Runner for better balance.

Evil Taoist Priest Frenzy Spell Adjustment: Increased the damage of the Evil Taoist Priest’s Frenzy Spell Piercing Skybeams.

Bug Fixes

Spectral Talisman Swarm Damage Display Fix: Fixed an issue where talisman damage from the Evil Taoist Priest’s Frenzy Spell Spectral Talisman Swarm was not displayed.

Trap Overlap Fix: Resolved an issue allowing traps to be placed overlapping, ensuring proper placement logic.

PAGUI Development Team

July 14, 2025