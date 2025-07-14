Bug Fixes

1.Fixed an issue in the sports arena racing minigame where players could not win at 720p resolution.

2.Fixed a display error in the interface after reaching the maximum experience level for jobs.

3.Fixed an issue where the fishing sound effect would play repeatedly and not stop after upgrading skills.

4.Fixed a display error for extra experience points gained from jobs after upgrading skills.

5.Fixed an issue in the fishing competition where catching 5 fish with only 5 baits was still judged as a failure.

6.Fixed a crash caused by pressing ESC on the first sleep interface in the modern chapter.

7.Fixed an issue in the Happiness Handbook where multiple purchases could not complete tasks.

8.Fixed an issue in the Happiness Handbook where completing character story rewards did not correctly grant coins.

9.Fixed an issue where cloud save data was not uploading.



Feature Optimizations

1.Optimized Ashley's story quest: after entering a bad ending, players can now return to the quest to achieve a good ending.

2.Optimized fishing content: museum fish catalog now divided into three categories, reduced number of fish bite attempts, and increased spawn rates for all fish types.

3.Optimized task difficulty in the story progression, e.g., reduced the requirement from 3 crucian carp to 1.

4.Fixed text errors in some parts of the game.



Attempted Fixes

1.Attempted to fix an issue where the mouse would get stuck for some players when switching screen states.