New feature
weapon auto shoot
Bug fixes
when the player died, the chain counter wasn't reset to zero
when the player dies, the Chase camera position is now reset (only in Default mode)
better player respawn collision behavior
player stopped colliding with 3D objects after using continue
the dark background from continue never disappeared
a parent enemy could start again a dead child enemy
possible crash when loading an enemy bar texture
possible crash with trigger editor
crash when adding an electroLoco bigBoss asset to a level (regression)
changing the type of enemy from normal to tank crashed (regression)
weapon particle locators rendering order is now consistent with isBulletOnTopOfPlayer game property
player bullet impact particle rendering order could be wrong
continue texts could go outside of the panel
FX particles were rendered behind sprites
FX lights sometimes didn't used the texture transparency
tentative fix for laser sounds sometimes not stopping
Changed files in this update