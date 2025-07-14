when the player died, the chain counter wasn't reset to zero

when the player dies, the Chase camera position is now reset (only in Default mode)

better player respawn collision behavior

player stopped colliding with 3D objects after using continue

the dark background from continue never disappeared

a parent enemy could start again a dead child enemy

possible crash when loading an enemy bar texture

possible crash with trigger editor

crash when adding an electroLoco bigBoss asset to a level (regression)

changing the type of enemy from normal to tank crashed (regression)

weapon particle locators rendering order is now consistent with isBulletOnTopOfPlayer game property

player bullet impact particle rendering order could be wrong

continue texts could go outside of the panel

FX particles were rendered behind sprites

FX lights sometimes didn't used the texture transparency