14 July 2025 Build 19214087 Edited 14 July 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New feature

  • weapon auto shoot

Bug fixes

  • when the player died, the chain counter wasn't reset to zero

  • when the player dies, the Chase camera position is now reset (only in Default mode)

  • better player respawn collision behavior

  • player stopped colliding with 3D objects after using continue

  • the dark background from continue never disappeared

  • a parent enemy could start again a dead child enemy

  • possible crash when loading an enemy bar texture

  • possible crash with trigger editor

  • crash when adding an electroLoco bigBoss asset to a level (regression)

  • changing the type of enemy from normal to tank crashed (regression)

  • weapon particle locators rendering order is now consistent with isBulletOnTopOfPlayer game property

  • player bullet impact particle rendering order could be wrong

  • continue texts could go outside of the panel

  • FX particles were rendered behind sprites

  • FX lights sometimes didn't used the texture transparency

  • tentative fix for laser sounds sometimes not stopping

