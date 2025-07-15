Dear players,

What’s included in the current Early Access version?

34 quests that introduce the residents of Blueberry, the work of a saloon keeper, and all the mechanics and minigames we've built



Expanded saloon management with rentable rooms and a full-fledged gambling den



A robust Freeplay mode



Brand-new furniture and decorative elements



2 new minigames: gold panning and unloading the train



Full English voice-over performed by professional actors



FAQ

Which roughly translates to:

Right now, it's just a barren field

But soon it'll be San Francisco

And where there’s just a molehill now—

That's where my bank will stand

Saloon Simulator is kicking off its life as an Early Access game! We have big plans for the project and we want to shape them around your preferences and ideas. Over the next few months, we’ll be paying very close attention to your feedback—both here on Steam and over on our, where you’re warmly invited to join the conversation....and much, much more!While this version of the game has been thoroughly tested for over two months, you may still encounter bugs—we’ll be spending the upcoming weeks fixing and polishing based on your reports. Please don’t hesitate to let us know about any issues here on Steam or via Discord.Early Access is a development phase—not a finished product. Our entire team will continue working on the game for many more months. We’ll be sharing our progress with you throughhere on Steam and on our Discord channel.I’ve tried to answer most of your questions in the FAQ section on our Discord. But in case you’d rather not join just yet, here they are:Go to [https://rockgame.pl], click the “Request a Key” button in the top right corner, and select “Saloon Simulator” in the survey. Once you submit the form and meet the requirements, you should receive your key.Unfortunately, we don’t have any plans for that. Saloon was designed from the very beginning as a single-player experience, and adding online multiplayer would require rebuilding the core game code.Playtests are specific builds we released during development. The latest version available is the Saloon Simulator Prologue, which is an improved and polished build that you may have seen in the last playtests. I encourage you to try the Saloon Simulator Prologue—it’s completely free!Saloon Simulator was created out of a deep love for the Wild West atmosphere. We truly hope that your visit to Blueberry will let you see it not just as it is—but as it could one day become.As the Polish poetic duo Olga and Rafał Golec once said, words that guide our production more than you might think:We also invite you to join our Discord, where we answer all your questions. If you have anything you’d like to share with us, that’s the place to do it!Once again—thank you all so much for the support and feedback you’ve shared with us so far. We can’t wait to hear what you think of the Early Access release!