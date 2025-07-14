What we've been working on this week

Technical Team

Content Team

Graphics Team

Audio Team

Infographics

Welcome to the fourteenth edition of the Brighter Shores Weekly Leek.Work on Project Milestone continued over the last week, with Greg and Nic now coming on board to start creating graphical assets for it. In brief, Project Milestone is our vision and plan for improving professions and leveling across the game and making leveling up feel more rewarding. This will be our main focus, outside of completing the current backlog of quests in development, for a while.We will be sharing a lot more details over the coming weeks. However, one thing we can share with you right now is that first step in Project Milestone is to replace the Hopeforest Gatherer profession with a new Botanist profession. Gatherer XP and levels will be converted to Botanist XP and levels so none of your progress will be lost. While we know you will want all the juicy details on Botanist straight away, sorry but you will have to wait for a future update!Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Project Milestone.• Botanist profession.• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Project Milestone.• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.• Launching this weeks game update.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Boss coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.• Preparing this weekly leek.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Replacing his recharged batteries.Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Crenopolis 4 ⭐️ quest.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Boss coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Continuing his well earned break.• Botanist profession.• Graphics for this weekly leek.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Botanist profession.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.• Animations for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• More Trees.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:• Global music track 14.