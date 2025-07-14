 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213917
Greetings, Wastelanders!
We hope you had a blast during your weekend adventures. We held off on this hotfix so we wouldn't interrupt your playtime — but now it's here!

What's fixed and improved:

  • Equipment Slot Fixes
    We’ve resolved a critical issue that prevented certain items — especially shoulder armor and traverses — from being properly assigned to equip slots.
  • Custom POI in Restricted Areas
    Players can now place custom Points of Interest (POIs) even inside faction-restricted zones or Safe Zones. No more limitations when marking the map!
  • Better Onboarding for New Players
    We’ve made a few tweaks to make the early game smoother:
    • A Whetstone is now included in your starting inventory — introducing the item and showing what it’s good for.
    • Garlic has been added to Ron’s barter list to help with early crafting of healing items.
    • A new control hint appears next to the Storage UI (e.g. when opening a Stone Stash), showing new players how to access the Craftbook directly from Storage — using both their own and stash inventory at once.
  • New Loot for Yesman Lowlifes
    Yesman lowlifes now drop their own unique loot pool — expect more rags, metal balls, and Ballguns. A fresh way to gather essentials while roaming the wasteland!

Thanks for your continued support. More updates are on the horizon — stay sharp out there!

