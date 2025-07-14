Equipment Slot Fixes

We’ve resolved a critical issue that prevented certain items — especially shoulder armor and traverses — from being properly assigned to equip slots.



Players can now place custom Points of Interest (POIs) even inside faction-restricted zones or Safe Zones. No more limitations when marking the map!



We’ve made a few tweaks to make the early game smoother:

A Whetstone is now included in your starting inventory — introducing the item and showing what it’s good for.

Garlic has been added to Ron’s barter list to help with early crafting of healing items.

A new control hint appears next to the Storage UI (e.g. when opening a Stone Stash), showing new players how to access the Craftbook directly from Storage — using both their own and stash inventory at once.



Yesman lowlifes now drop their own unique loot pool — expect more rags, metal balls, and Ballguns. A fresh way to gather essentials while roaming the wasteland!



Greetings, Wastelanders!We hope you had a blast during your weekend adventures. We held off on this hotfix so we wouldn't interrupt your playtime — but now it's here!Thanks for your continued support. More updates are on the horizon — stay sharp out there!