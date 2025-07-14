 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19213853 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"Brothels, Bugs, and Big Map Energy!"

Brace yourself, Commander — version 0.8.1.7 is here, and it's hotter, smoother, and a whole lot bigger.

🗺️ Expanded Main Map

The world just got juicier. We've scattered brand new props across the main map to make your kingdom feel more alive, seductive, and war-torn than ever. Explore your growing empire with pride!

🛠️ Refined Gameplay & Code Base

Under the hood, we’ve done a full spring cleaning. Refactored code means smoother gameplay, fewer hiccups, and a rock-solid foundation for even naughtier features down the road.

💋 New Wyn x Male Brothel Animation

Your favourite demoness just found herself in a brand-new situation... and she’s not alone. Witness the sultry Wyn x Male Brothel animation in all its steamy glory.

🔄 Dynamic Brothel Animations

Animations are no longer stuck in a loop! Brothel scenes now shift, react, and breathe — adding life and variety to every sinful session.

🐞🔊 Bug & SFX Fixes

We've squashed some sneaky bugs and polished sound effects to perfection. Expect cleaner transitions, smoother moans, and fewer weird silences (unless you’re into that).

Stable Base Version

No more living on the edge — this build is as stable as Wyn after a few "sessions" in the dungeon. That means fewer crashes and more action.

Get in, get dirty, and dominate.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3314241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link