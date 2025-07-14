"Brothels, Bugs, and Big Map Energy!"

Brace yourself, Commander — version 0.8.1.7 is here, and it's hotter, smoother, and a whole lot bigger.

🗺️ Expanded Main Map

The world just got juicier. We've scattered brand new props across the main map to make your kingdom feel more alive, seductive, and war-torn than ever. Explore your growing empire with pride!

🛠️ Refined Gameplay & Code Base

Under the hood, we’ve done a full spring cleaning. Refactored code means smoother gameplay, fewer hiccups, and a rock-solid foundation for even naughtier features down the road.

💋 New Wyn x Male Brothel Animation

Your favourite demoness just found herself in a brand-new situation... and she’s not alone. Witness the sultry Wyn x Male Brothel animation in all its steamy glory.

🔄 Dynamic Brothel Animations

Animations are no longer stuck in a loop! Brothel scenes now shift, react, and breathe — adding life and variety to every sinful session.

🐞🔊 Bug & SFX Fixes

We've squashed some sneaky bugs and polished sound effects to perfection. Expect cleaner transitions, smoother moans, and fewer weird silences (unless you’re into that).

✅ Stable Base Version

No more living on the edge — this build is as stable as Wyn after a few "sessions" in the dungeon. That means fewer crashes and more action.

Get in, get dirty, and dominate.