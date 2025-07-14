 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213821 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fix】None
———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimization】None
———————————— New Additions ————————————

【New】Free Level Selection in Any Stage After Clearing the Second Playthrough

Upon obtaining the "Time Mark," approach any map to reveal a magic circle.

With the "Time Mark" equipped, inspect the magic circle to initiate level select!

