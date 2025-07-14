Version 1.6.7 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fix】None
———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimization】None
———————————— New Additions ————————————
【New】Free Level Selection in Any Stage After Clearing the Second Playthrough
Upon obtaining the "Time Mark," approach any map to reveal a magic circle.
With the "Time Mark" equipped, inspect the magic circle to initiate level select!
