

———————————— Fixes ————————————

【Fix】None

———————————— Optimizations ————————————

【Optimization】None

———————————— New Additions ————————————



【New】Free Level Selection in Any Stage After Clearing the Second Playthrough



Upon obtaining the "Time Mark," approach any map to reveal a magic circle.



With the "Time Mark" equipped, inspect the magic circle to initiate level select!

