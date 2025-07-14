 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213787 Edited 14 July 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
✅ Now when you play the full release, if you met the requirements for the achievements during the demo or the beta, you will get them on the full game automatically when playing
✅ There was a spot in the volcano where a couple lava spots disappeared when you zoom out.
✅ The lightning ability didn't paralyzed the enemies as intended

Windows Depot 3745531
macOS Depot 3745532
Linux Depot 3745533
