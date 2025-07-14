holoReversi ver.1.0.3 Update Now Available!
Here are the details of the update:
/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_
▼ Update Contents
・New Voice Lines from Hakui Koyori Added
We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!
▼ Coming Soon
・Korone Inugami's streaming voice lines
・Okayu Nekomata's streaming voice lines
/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_
Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!
Changed files in this update