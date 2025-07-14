holoReversi ver.1.0.3 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

▼ Update Contents

・New Voice Lines from Hakui Koyori Added

We've added voice lines taken from her stream where she played #holoReversi!

▼ Coming Soon

・Korone Inugami's streaming voice lines

・Okayu Nekomata's streaming voice lines

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!