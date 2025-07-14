Minigames
The first minigame Plate Panic V1 has now been added.
In this game, plates must be caught and quickly washed by a zombie.
You get it in a conversation with the tavern waitress Leyla after you have completed the first quest from her.
All the mini-games you have collected can be accessed and played by lying down in bed and selecting the new menu item “Doze”.
New
New region Ruins prepared.
3 new rock elementals added.
A cute one you can catch. A sorcerer. A big bruiser.
The unsurpassable Hunter Blake now offers a reputation quest from a value of 30 where you can get a new German Shepherd as a pet.
With a bit of luck, the new Corgi and Dalmatian can be bought from the flying trader on market day in Minestra.
The Corgi can also appear when you spin the wheel of fortune on market day.
Improvements
Movement of all pets improved.
Dog pets reworked and upgraded.
The window for managing your pets is now more convenient.
Pets can now also be easily renamed using the new overview.
Enemies are now also able to use magical abilities against the player.
The quest reward for the Tree God's weekly quest is now the Tear of the Forest item instead of the Aligned Buff.
All mushrooms adapted to the current optical standard.
Tons of other optimizations.
Fixes
When shooting with the bow, the correct shot animation is now played again.
Fixed a bug that incorrectly duplicated items when executing the transfer buttons in the inventory.
Fixed a few other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update