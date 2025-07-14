 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213480
Update notes via Steam Community

Minigames

  • The first minigame Plate Panic V1 has now been added.

    In this game, plates must be caught and quickly washed by a zombie.

    You get it in a conversation with the tavern waitress Leyla after you have completed the first quest from her.

    All the mini-games you have collected can be accessed and played by lying down in bed and selecting the new menu item “Doze”.

New

  • New region Ruins prepared.

  • 3 new rock elementals added.

    A cute one you can catch. A sorcerer. A big bruiser.

  • The unsurpassable Hunter Blake now offers a reputation quest from a value of 30 where you can get a new German Shepherd as a pet.

  • With a bit of luck, the new Corgi and Dalmatian can be bought from the flying trader on market day in Minestra.

  • The Corgi can also appear when you spin the wheel of fortune on market day.

Improvements

  • Movement of all pets improved.

  • Dog pets reworked and upgraded.

  • The window for managing your pets is now more convenient.

  • Pets can now also be easily renamed using the new overview.

  • Enemies are now also able to use magical abilities against the player.

  • The quest reward for the Tree God's weekly quest is now the Tear of the Forest item instead of the Aligned Buff.

  • All mushrooms adapted to the current optical standard.

  • Tons of other optimizations.

Fixes

  • When shooting with the bow, the correct shot animation is now played again.

  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly duplicated items when executing the transfer buttons in the inventory.

  • Fixed a few other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2774941
