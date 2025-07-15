 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19213378 Edited 15 July 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!
Release got delayed *again* by a bit, failed another build sadly due to Steam Cloud saves.

In the mean time, the playtest is getting the release version because I'm getting annoyed at how broken it is and the fact it is the only impression currently available.

As a result, consider it a free demo. I'd appreciate if you bought the game when it releases.

This will be removed once the game is actually purchasable.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3748371
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3748372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link