Hey everyone!
Release got delayed *again* by a bit, failed another build sadly due to Steam Cloud saves.
In the mean time, the playtest is getting the release version because I'm getting annoyed at how broken it is and the fact it is the only impression currently available.
As a result, consider it a free demo. I'd appreciate if you bought the game when it releases.
This will be removed once the game is actually purchasable.
Playtest Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
