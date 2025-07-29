 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19213316 Edited 29 July 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Magicians and Technologists!

Earlier this month, we released the anticipated Smoke & Mirrors Update that added tons of new content! We've learned, however, that some of you were unable to access this content because of its collision with the Child Labour questline.

That’s why we've prepared a hotfix that makes the new content accessible for everyone after reaching certain point of the game, even if you’ve already completed the Child Labour questline. All you have to do is download the update through your Steam client.

Thank you very much for your patience!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2458310/announcements/detail/532104287190253682?snr=2___

Changed files in this update

Depot 2458311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link