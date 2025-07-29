Greetings, Magicians and Technologists!

Earlier this month, we released the anticipated Smoke & Mirrors Update that added tons of new content! We've learned, however, that some of you were unable to access this content because of its collision with the Child Labour questline.

That’s why we've prepared a hotfix that makes the new content accessible for everyone after reaching certain point of the game, even if you’ve already completed the Child Labour questline. All you have to do is download the update through your Steam client.

Thank you very much for your patience!