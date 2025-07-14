 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19213258 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added a fence at the top of the scene to prevent mushrooms from growing at the top edge.
2.Increased the number of diamonds gained from selling Phantoms.
3.Added an outline effect when hovering the mouse over buildings.
4.Added an outline effect when hovering the mouse over Phantoms.
5.Added a UI scale slider in the settings menu; UI and scene scaling are now configured separately.
6.Added name display for Phantoms in the scene, which can be toggled on/off in the settings.
7.Fixed an issue where talent auras could stack unintentionally.
8.Added a pop-up window at the start of the game.
9.Adjusted and optimized base stats for Phantoms.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3786961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link