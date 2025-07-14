1.Added a fence at the top of the scene to prevent mushrooms from growing at the top edge.

2.Increased the number of diamonds gained from selling Phantoms.

3.Added an outline effect when hovering the mouse over buildings.

4.Added an outline effect when hovering the mouse over Phantoms.

5.Added a UI scale slider in the settings menu; UI and scene scaling are now configured separately.

6.Added name display for Phantoms in the scene, which can be toggled on/off in the settings.

7.Fixed an issue where talent auras could stack unintentionally.

8.Added a pop-up window at the start of the game.

9.Adjusted and optimized base stats for Phantoms.