 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19213194 Edited 14 July 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔊 Audio Fixes

📢 Intro Volume Fixed

   🎧 Fixed: The intro no longer tries to destroy your eardrums. Volume has been adjusted to sane levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link