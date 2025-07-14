Level Editor
• Key presses no longer interfere with overhead camera, for example when typing into a text-box. When in edit mode, added an overhead cam toggle button into tools window instead
Control Remapper
• prevented any other UI navigation from happening while a mapping is underway or immediately after
• keyboard mapping now ignores mouse and controller inputs
Linux Audio
• Applied test fix for missing linux audio
