Changelog :
- Game Performance Greatly Optimized
- Fixed ISR Tamar Canted Sight ADS
- Fixed M11. 45 ACP Wrong Leaning Direction
- Fixed JWI P9 Wrong Leaning Direction
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changelog :
- Game Performance Greatly Optimized
- Fixed ISR Tamar Canted Sight ADS
- Fixed M11. 45 ACP Wrong Leaning Direction
- Fixed JWI P9 Wrong Leaning Direction
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update