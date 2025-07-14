 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213156 Edited 14 July 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog :

- Game Performance Greatly Optimized 

- Fixed ISR Tamar Canted Sight ADS

- Fixed M11. 45 ACP Wrong Leaning Direction

- Fixed JWI P9 Wrong Leaning Direction

