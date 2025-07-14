Pirates no longer carry grenade launchers or spawn near players! We’ve also made several balance changes and added some handy new features, including a chat wheel!
New features
PC players can now use Shift and Ctrl(default mapping) for quickly transferring 1 item or the full stack of an object in the inventory UI.
A chat wheel has been added (Z key on PC and right shoulder while in the item selection wheel with a controller) to send a set of 10 predefined phrases to the online players.
Online Improvements
Online clients auto save their current state like in offline.
The online weather system is now synced for planets, the host tended to overwrite all the galaxy with his weather.
Fixed the invulnerable pirates spawning only for a joined client.
Fixed online gear colors not getting properly synced sometimes.
Enemy turrets now synchronize properly even when the server is not around them.
Fixed some situations in which a temple portal would not properly activate for online clients.
Locked chests are no longer used for pooled crafting by online clients.
Meteor crash sites now get marked on the HUD for online clients too.
Fixed the NPCs spawning in the floor of the space station for some clients.
Added a quick save button to the pause menu which works in Online Mode too to save the character, inventory and ship status.
Balance changes and gameplay improvements
Spawned pirates no longer have grenade launchers, Your structures are no longer threatened by large-scale destruction. Not just on PC, but across all platforms.
Re-balanced the weapon aiming sway for snipers and removed it completely for the other weapon types.
Elevators can now be mined back, and its behavior has been improved to stop at detected floors.
The radial quick wheel has received some usability improvements.
All players will no longer be automatically teleported after placing a portal on the ground.
Bug fixes
Fixed the missing health bars of enemies on some occasions .
Fixed an issue causing pirates to spawn very close to the player.
Fixed the incorrect time zone for the save timestamp and wrong screenshots created during the quit to menu save.
