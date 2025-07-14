Pirates no longer carry grenade launchers or spawn near players! We’ve also made several balance changes and added some handy new features, including a chat wheel!

A chat wheel has been added (Z key on PC and right shoulder while in the item selection wheel with a controller) to send a set of 10 predefined phrases to the online players.

PC players can now use Shift and Ctrl(default mapping) for quickly transferring 1 item or the full stack of an object in the inventory UI.

Online clients auto save their current state like in offline.

The online weather system is now synced for planets, the host tended to overwrite all the galaxy with his weather.

Fixed the invulnerable pirates spawning only for a joined client.

Fixed online gear colors not getting properly synced sometimes.

Enemy turrets now synchronize properly even when the server is not around them.

Fixed some situations in which a temple portal would not properly activate for online clients.

Locked chests are no longer used for pooled crafting by online clients.

Meteor crash sites now get marked on the HUD for online clients too.

Fixed the NPCs spawning in the floor of the space station for some clients.