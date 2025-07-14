 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19213022 Edited 14 July 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • 7 New Ores

  • Nerfed Red Minislime

    • HP 100 -> 75

    • Defense 3 -> 1.5

  • Reworked the task sorting, a little less up and down should occur now.

  • Added Wiki

Minor Changes

  • Eznorb ore now spawns from 40, down from 100.

  • Discord button

  • Slowed down the reap animation

  • Added a shadow for town buttons.

Bugfixes

  • Hero health can now reach 0% on the healthbar.

  • Fixed a bug where duplicate entries would happen with the stats screen.

Backend

  • Separated the weight logic for tasks between Sand Grass and Water, we can now set density of tasks on each area separately.

  • Split fishing tasks so that they can show up correctly in the Tasks stats.

  • Split the tasks list into separate skill based lists to make setup of tasks far easier to manage as well as balance.

