Reworked the task sorting, a little less up and down should occur now.

Eznorb ore now spawns from 40, down from 100.

Fixed a bug where duplicate entries would happen with the stats screen.

Hero health can now reach 0% on the healthbar.

Separated the weight logic for tasks between Sand Grass and Water, we can now set density of tasks on each area separately.

Split fishing tasks so that they can show up correctly in the Tasks stats.