Changes
7 New Ores
Nerfed Red Minislime
HP 100 -> 75
Defense 3 -> 1.5
Reworked the task sorting, a little less up and down should occur now.
Added Wiki
Minor Changes
Eznorb ore now spawns from 40, down from 100.
Discord button
Slowed down the reap animation
Added a shadow for town buttons.
Bugfixes
Hero health can now reach 0% on the healthbar.
Fixed a bug where duplicate entries would happen with the stats screen.
Backend
Separated the weight logic for tasks between Sand Grass and Water, we can now set density of tasks on each area separately.
Split fishing tasks so that they can show up correctly in the Tasks stats.
Split the tasks list into separate skill based lists to make setup of tasks far easier to manage as well as balance.
