Good (late) evening, all. It appears there were some issues with some position checking code that were causing level loads to give errors. Hopefully this resolves the issue.
An additional oversight was missing a feature that was promised for the original 1.4. Now the Dragonkindt transformation will have more benefits for the whole party. I had missed that promise in the release. Better late than never.
Release 1.4.4
Update notes via Steam Community
