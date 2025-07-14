 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19212938 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good (late) evening, all. It appears there were some issues with some position checking code that were causing level loads to give errors. Hopefully this resolves the issue.

An additional oversight was missing a feature that was promised for the original 1.4. Now the Dragonkindt transformation will have more benefits for the whole party. I had missed that promise in the release. Better late than never.

