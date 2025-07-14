 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19212924 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Fix]

1. Fix the bug in the villa purchase eligibility

2. Fix the issue of the task dialogue getting stuck in the English version of "Severance"

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2103131
  Loading history…
macOS Depot 2103132
  Loading history…
Linux Depot 2103133
  Loading history…
