Hello Jans!



In the middle of July, we would like to introduce another update to The Alters, which address most of the bugs reported by you recently: "A quantum singularity" achievement, crashes, rebellion, localization and many many more.



We are still speechless about your kind words, positive comments and reviews. Your constant feedback and support helps us improve the game, and your own personal experience from it!

Check the full list below \[SPOILERS INCLUDED]:

Story / Quests:

Multiple fixes to rebellion logic. These fixes apply to new playthroughs and when player reloads a save from last journey

Main quest on ACT2 breaking due to Research Lab removal

Alters failing to gather during Final Day

Personal Cabins not preventing Dormitory Rebellion

Alters not claiming new Personal Cabins after old ones being removed

ALX left on ACT2 being visible in ACT3

Multiple adjustments to Alters side stories

ALX research being available before researching Luminator

New Perspective lesson being required for certain dialogue with Lena

Rebels not using their Personal Cabins after returning to base

Unable to complete Miner’s arm quest after he rebels at the end of ACT2

ACT2 Interal veins not completing the “Look for more strange phenomena” step during “Strange Phenomena” quest

Player getting stuck in ACT3 Tree climbs

Luminator being visible during dialogue with Technician in rebel base

Alters mentioning TUR and rebel base after the rebels return

Miner still being in pain after receiving the prosthetic arm

Captain still moving after dying in Interlude

Localization and VOs:

Multiple missing and wrong translations

Occasional missing voiceovers

Replaced LLM generated text on Command Center asset

Replaced machine translated subtitles in Social Room movies

Bugfixes:

Resources being reserved although no production was set up

\[PS5] Game crashing when quickly closing the Tree of Life

Infinite uphold showing negative production time

Multiple collision issues during planet exploration

Occasional crashes during climbing

Crash when fast travelling to certain locations

Dialogue icon visible on Alter Panel even though no dialogue is available

Excessive movie watching stimulus

Insufficient mood effect when using Contemplation Room

Various performance optimizations

“A quantum singularity” achievement never triggering

Multiple SFX fixes

Luminator getting misaligned with Jan’s hand after being damaged by anomaly

Social Room movie audio still playing after alt-tabbing

Strobing effect on Luminator light

Interal foliage popping up on low quality settings

Duplicated Alter News entries

Missing warnings when disassembling outposts

Missing logs from Contemplation Room

Player gets teleported to Airlock or outside of base when using QC while an alter is present there in ACT3

HUD not scaling properly with selected settings

Movie watching tutorials being too long

\[Steam Deck] Fixed a crash when progressing to the next chapter

Over 50 other minor fixes and improvements

Thanks to you, survival has never been so personal.

Stay tuned Jans!





~ 11 bit studios team



