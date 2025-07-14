 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19212890 Edited 14 July 2025 – 16:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Jans!

In the middle of July, we would like to introduce another update to The Alters, which address most of the bugs reported by you recently: "A quantum singularity" achievement, crashes, rebellion, localization and many many more.

We are still speechless about your kind words, positive comments and reviews. Your constant feedback and support helps us improve the game, and your own personal experience from it!

Check the full list below \[SPOILERS INCLUDED]:

Story / Quests: 

  • Multiple fixes to rebellion logic. These fixes apply to new playthroughs and when player reloads a save from last journey

  • Main quest on ACT2 breaking due to Research Lab removal

  • Alters failing to gather during Final Day

  • Personal Cabins not preventing Dormitory Rebellion

  • Alters not claiming new Personal Cabins after old ones being removed

  • ALX left on ACT2 being visible in ACT3

  • Multiple adjustments to Alters side stories

  • ALX research being available before researching Luminator

  • New Perspective lesson being required for certain dialogue with Lena

  • Rebels not using their Personal Cabins after returning to base

  • Unable to complete Miner’s arm quest after he rebels at the end of ACT2

  • ACT2 Interal veins not completing the “Look for more strange phenomena” step during “Strange Phenomena” quest

  • Player getting stuck in ACT3 Tree climbs

  • Luminator being visible during dialogue with Technician in rebel base

  • Alters mentioning TUR and rebel base after the rebels return

  • Miner still being in pain after receiving the prosthetic arm

  • Captain still moving after dying in Interlude

Localization and VOs: 

  • Multiple missing and wrong translations

  • Occasional missing voiceovers

  • Replaced LLM generated text on Command Center asset

  • Replaced machine translated subtitles in Social Room movies

Bugfixes: 

  • Resources being reserved although no production was set up

  • \[PS5] Game crashing when quickly closing the Tree of Life

  • Infinite uphold showing negative production time

  • Multiple collision issues during planet exploration

  • Occasional crashes during climbing

  • Crash when fast travelling to certain locations

  • Dialogue icon visible on Alter Panel even though no dialogue is available

  • Excessive movie watching stimulus

  • Insufficient mood effect when using Contemplation Room

  • Various performance optimizations

  • “A quantum singularity” achievement never triggering

  • Multiple SFX fixes

  • Luminator getting misaligned with Jan’s hand after being damaged by anomaly

  • Social Room movie audio still playing after alt-tabbing

  • Strobing effect on Luminator light

  • Interal foliage popping up on low quality settings

  • Duplicated Alter News entries

  • Missing warnings when disassembling outposts

  • Missing logs from Contemplation Room

  • Player gets teleported to Airlock or outside of base when using QC while an alter is present there in ACT3

  • HUD not scaling properly with selected settings

  • Movie watching tutorials being too long

  • \[Steam Deck] Fixed a crash when progressing to the next chapter

  • Over 50 other minor fixes and improvements

Thanks to you, survival has never been so personal.

Stay tuned Jans!


~ 11 bit studios team


Changed files in this update

Depot 1601571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link