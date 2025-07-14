Hello Jans!
In the middle of July, we would like to introduce another update to The Alters, which address most of the bugs reported by you recently: "A quantum singularity" achievement, crashes, rebellion, localization and many many more.
We are still speechless about your kind words, positive comments and reviews. Your constant feedback and support helps us improve the game, and your own personal experience from it!
Check the full list below \[SPOILERS INCLUDED]:
Story / Quests:
Multiple fixes to rebellion logic. These fixes apply to new playthroughs and when player reloads a save from last journey
Main quest on ACT2 breaking due to Research Lab removal
Alters failing to gather during Final Day
Personal Cabins not preventing Dormitory Rebellion
Alters not claiming new Personal Cabins after old ones being removed
ALX left on ACT2 being visible in ACT3
Multiple adjustments to Alters side stories
ALX research being available before researching Luminator
New Perspective lesson being required for certain dialogue with Lena
Rebels not using their Personal Cabins after returning to base
Unable to complete Miner’s arm quest after he rebels at the end of ACT2
ACT2 Interal veins not completing the “Look for more strange phenomena” step during “Strange Phenomena” quest
Player getting stuck in ACT3 Tree climbs
Luminator being visible during dialogue with Technician in rebel base
Alters mentioning TUR and rebel base after the rebels return
Miner still being in pain after receiving the prosthetic arm
Captain still moving after dying in Interlude
Localization and VOs:
Multiple missing and wrong translations
Occasional missing voiceovers
Replaced LLM generated text on Command Center asset
Replaced machine translated subtitles in Social Room movies
Bugfixes:
Resources being reserved although no production was set up
\[PS5] Game crashing when quickly closing the Tree of Life
Infinite uphold showing negative production time
Multiple collision issues during planet exploration
Occasional crashes during climbing
Crash when fast travelling to certain locations
Dialogue icon visible on Alter Panel even though no dialogue is available
Excessive movie watching stimulus
Insufficient mood effect when using Contemplation Room
Various performance optimizations
“A quantum singularity” achievement never triggering
Multiple SFX fixes
Luminator getting misaligned with Jan’s hand after being damaged by anomaly
Social Room movie audio still playing after alt-tabbing
Strobing effect on Luminator light
Interal foliage popping up on low quality settings
Duplicated Alter News entries
Missing warnings when disassembling outposts
Missing logs from Contemplation Room
Player gets teleported to Airlock or outside of base when using QC while an alter is present there in ACT3
HUD not scaling properly with selected settings
Movie watching tutorials being too long
\[Steam Deck] Fixed a crash when progressing to the next chapter
Over 50 other minor fixes and improvements
Thanks to you, survival has never been so personal.
Stay tuned Jans!
~ 11 bit studios team
Changed files in this update