15 July 2025 Build 19212886 Edited 15 July 2025 – 14:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Content of the patch:
  • Changed the level of some places in worldmap;
  • Fixed an element property which wasn't inherited properly from particles generated from your skills;
  • fixed a flaw in the damage boost of the Spiked Shield artifact;
  • Block and walls destruction from your bombs, now will happen even in case a battle would start meanwhile;
  • Fixed a sprite assignment of Coin Shower skill;
  • Now the player will change room only if moving towards the door (can't be kicked out anymore);
  • Traps cannot damage anymore, while in combat;
  • The Compass will point to the next artifact properly, in case The Hand destroys the dungeon pointed from the compass;
  • Fixed a bug about The Hand's spawn position in case of Hand Hit due to an actual Critical Warning;
  • Lava in worldmap now will properly cause damage when the player steps on it;
  • Changed the odds of blocked passages in dungeon, starting from Area 3;
  • Now generic hidden passages will spawn properly in dungeon, starting from Area 3;
  • Known weapons and artifacts will display their level in their UI also in case they have to be found again;

