- Changed the level of some places in worldmap;
- Fixed an element property which wasn't inherited properly from particles generated from your skills;
- fixed a flaw in the damage boost of the Spiked Shield artifact;
- Block and walls destruction from your bombs, now will happen even in case a battle would start meanwhile;
- Fixed a sprite assignment of Coin Shower skill;
- Now the player will change room only if moving towards the door (can't be kicked out anymore);
- Traps cannot damage anymore, while in combat;
- The Compass will point to the next artifact properly, in case The Hand destroys the dungeon pointed from the compass;
- Fixed a bug about The Hand's spawn position in case of Hand Hit due to an actual Critical Warning;
- Lava in worldmap now will properly cause damage when the player steps on it;
- Changed the odds of blocked passages in dungeon, starting from Area 3;
- Now generic hidden passages will spawn properly in dungeon, starting from Area 3;
- Known weapons and artifacts will display their level in their UI also in case they have to be found again;
TRoN Update 1.1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Content of the patch:
