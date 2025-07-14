After years of development, I am delighted to announce that Reclaim the Sea is now available (with a 20% launch discount)!

I spent the last few weeks of development extensively testing the game to fine-tune the balance and try to find every last bug, but it's inevitable that some may have slipped through. If you encounter any, please report them (if possible via the feedback tool built into the game).

As for the future, I plan to continue updating the game for a while, starting with fixing anything that could hinder the gaming experience: bugs first, then improving the user experience and then balancing (if necessary). I already have quite a few ideas for adding new content to the game (events and ship items), but that will also depend on your feedback on Discord, on the Steam discussions, or elsewhere. I intend to develop the game based on player feedback, so please feel free to give me your opinion on the game or on a specific aspect of it!

If you like the game, please spread the word to your friends, your favorite streamers, etc.! As a solo developer, I haven't been able to spend much time promoting the game, so I'm counting on you!

Have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096860/Reclaim_The_Sea/