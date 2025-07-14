 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19212821 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added camera shake effect when firing (adjustable shake intensity in settings)

  • Added detailed kill replay information

  • Players can now set avatars, titles, and mottos. In multiplayer mode, the killed player will see this information in the replay details

  • Multiplayer mode now supports network synchronization of ammo racks and shell count (Note: synchronization won't work when playing with clients that haven't updated yet. Full effect will be enabled after a mandatory update for all clients)

  • Added support for 3D commanders (vehicle adaptation has not yet started and will take some more time)

Changed files in this update

Windows Default Depot 798841
