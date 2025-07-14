Added camera shake effect when firing (adjustable shake intensity in settings)
Added detailed kill replay information
Players can now set avatars, titles, and mottos. In multiplayer mode, the killed player will see this information in the replay details
Multiplayer mode now supports network synchronization of ammo racks and shell count (Note: synchronization won't work when playing with clients that haven't updated yet. Full effect will be enabled after a mandatory update for all clients)
Added support for 3D commanders (vehicle adaptation has not yet started and will take some more time)
Kill Information & Camera Shake
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Default Depot 798841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update