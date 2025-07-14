 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19212795 Edited 14 July 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
I have fixed some small issues around in the game:
  • Fixed: It was not always possible to complete the vacuum quest
  • Added: New ship selection dialog, when you have completed one of the difficulties
  • Updated : The Credits screen has been updated
  • Fixed: The statistics screen could show your rank wrong

