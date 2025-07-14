Added:

1.1 Introductory video in German (DE)

1.2 Effects with dynamic duration

1.3 Info popup when trying to continue the game if the next act hasn't been released yet

1.4 Frost effect on the camera

1.5 Avalanche effect in the mountains

1.6 Mine collapse effect



Updated:

2.1 Quest illustrations

2.2 Quest balance

2.3 Localization of quests and loading screens

2.4 Technical backend

2.5 Video loading optimized



Fixed:

3.1 Autosave restoration after exiting to the menu