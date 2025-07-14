 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19212778 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added:
1.1 Introductory video in German (DE)
1.2 Effects with dynamic duration
1.3 Info popup when trying to continue the game if the next act hasn't been released yet
1.4 Frost effect on the camera
1.5 Avalanche effect in the mountains
1.6 Mine collapse effect

Updated:
2.1 Quest illustrations
2.2 Quest balance
2.3 Localization of quests and loading screens
2.4 Technical backend
2.5 Video loading optimized

Fixed:
3.1 Autosave restoration after exiting to the menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3218881
