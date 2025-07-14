New Playable Race: Felarii - Embrace the grace and ferocity of this cat-like race, ready to claw their way through the realms!



- Embrace the grace and ferocity of this cat-like race, ready to claw their way through the realms! New Veteran Skills :

Wizard: Shield of the Arcane and Dispel Magic

Druid: Voice of Erasis

: Rogue Rework :

Cloak of Shadows now triggers Phantom Surge , boosting damage for your next attack with a reduced cast time (0.5s → 0.1s).

Critical Pain damage per second improved, cooldown reduced.

Poison damage now scales better with DEX.

: New Resistances : Fire, Cold, and Disease Resist added, with skills and equipment adjusted to align with these new resists.



: Fire, Cold, and Disease Resist added, with skills and equipment adjusted to align with these new resists. Slayer Buff: Starting at 10% Slayer level, gain up to 10% damage reduction against bosses (full effect at 100%).



Northgate's Frenzy Cord upgraded to Epic quality.



upgraded to Epic quality. Rageblow can no longer be resisted; cast time reduced.



can no longer be resisted; cast time reduced. Slightly reduced North Gate's Guardian damage.



damage. Meditation : Cooldown increased to 180s, buff time reduced to 15s.



: Cooldown increased to 180s, buff time reduced to 15s. Alacrity and Celerity : Cooldown increased to 30s.



and : Cooldown increased to 30s. Frozen Barrier : Cooldown increased to 90s.



: Cooldown increased to 90s. Runeshield : Cooldown increased, buff time slightly reduced.



: Cooldown increased, buff time slightly reduced. Leadership : Cast time reduced, now boosts all merc resists (magic, poison, fire, cold, disease).



: Cast time reduced, now boosts all merc resists (magic, poison, fire, cold, disease). Winds of the Forest (Ranger): Can now target others.



(Ranger): Can now target others. Magic and Poison Resist cap raised to 800.



Invoke Blue Familiar (Wizard): Slightly improved mana regen.



(Wizard): Slightly improved mana regen. Robe of the Nexus : Effect reworked.



: Effect reworked. Reduced INT scaling for AC/MR debuff (0.5 → 0.4).



Fixed Gouge (Veteran Rogue skill) being removed in the last update.



(Veteran Rogue skill) being removed in the last update. Fixed scroll sensitivity and skeleton outline issues.



Fixed typo in Celerity skill text.



skill text. Fixed mounting while gathering or mining.



Alchemy table no longer shows Minor Potion of Healing if unlearned.



if unlearned. Fixed moving chests/furniture on friend’s server.



Fixed Nightshade Whisperbow typo and improved its stats.



typo and improved its stats. Fixed exp percent display in skillbar.



Fixed Scroll of Binding usage in dungeons; cooldown reduced to 10s.



Added Winterforge map description.



map description. Improved Cobalt Helmet side view.



side view. Staff of the Horde stats improved.



stats improved. Unique item loot now prompts a confirmation to destroy if already owned and not convertible to Primal Essence.



Increased drop rate for Chronicles of the Sunken Temple .



. Higher gold drop probability from NPC chests.



Mercs now aggro with mobs properly.



Greetings, adventurers! The, a fierce and agile cat-like race, have arrived as a new playable race in! This massive update brings a ton of new features, balance changes, and bug fixes to enhance your journey. Dive into the full changelog below for all the details!Grab your claws, channel your inner Felarii, and explore the updated world of! Share your thoughts in the Steam discussions, and happy adventuring! :paw: