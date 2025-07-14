Hey there!
This is a quick message to let you know that Word Play is out now! There's a 10% discount for the first seven days so snatch it up early if you want a discount.
Word Play is a strategic spelling game where you'll need to make words to score points - so you can unlock powerful perks that let you score even higher.
The game has over 160 perks (from rule-bending modifiers to crazy special tiles), special rounds, different difficulty modes, accessibility settings, and even a casual quick play mode.
I plan to add even more modes, features, and perks down the line.
If you have any issues with the game, please check my support page here.
The soundtrack for the game will be released shortly after the game - so check it out here.
Thanks for checking it out - hope you enjoy!
Mark