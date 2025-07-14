At 8:00 UTC on July 14, The Front officially launched a major update! The core feature of this update is the introduction of the Vehicle Assembly system, allowing players to freely build and customize combat vehicles to create highly personalized war machines that can adapt flexibly to different battlefield environments and enemies. At the same time, we’ve released a brand-new gameplay trailer that fully showcases the entire experience from assembly to combat. We invite everyone to watch, like, and share it with your friends!

Currently, The Front is still in Early Access. We aim to continuously expand the game’s building boundaries and tactical possibilities through deeper and more flexible system gameplay.

At the same time, to celebrate this update, we’re launching a limited-time 20% discount from July 14 to July 28. We invite everyone to seize this opportunity and join the world of The Front!

Vehicle Assembly System Live — Build Freely, Fight Anytime

In this update, the highly anticipated Vehicle Assembly system makes its official debut, showcased in detail through a live gameplay trailer. Players can freely combine chassis, engines, weapons, armor modules, and more on the Assembly Platform to build uniquely styled and highly functional custom war machines.

Once assembled, vehicles can be deployed immediately. The effects of different parts on core attributes like speed, firepower, and defense are highly intuitive. Even small adjustments can lead to vastly different combat experiences. Currently, the system offers over 40 available parts, all obtainable through exploration and combat.

To ensure gameplay balance, we’ve incorporated restrictions such as weight capacity, power consumption, and mounting points into the system. These encourage players to make strategic trade-offs during assembly, preventing imbalanced setups caused by excessive stacking.

Black Sun Obelisks Unlocked

We’ve also added brand-new dungeon content in this update — seven “Black Sun Obelisk” exploration zones are now open. Each zone features unique terrain layouts and exclusive boss mechanics, with overall difficulty designed for the late-game stage.

The newly introduced “Vehicle Monsters” serve as a special enemy type, providing a real combat testing ground for players’ custom-built war machines, and further strengthening the synergy between vehicle construction and combat.

Additionally, dungeon challenge drops and progression pacing have been redesigned to create a closed-loop cycle of “challenge dungeons → obtain materials → assemble war machines → advance progression,” adding more depth and a greater sense of accomplishment to the overall gameplay flow.

Worldbuilding Progresses, Core Experience Refined

The lore surrounding the “Black Sun Project” has been further expanded in this update. Players will gradually uncover the secrets of the Empire’s Ether experiments through exploring zones, unlocking keys, and gathering data. Although the main storyline is still in its early stages, the core narrative framework is taking shape, and we plan to continue expanding key story elements in future updates.

At the same time, we have optimized multiple core systems, including complex terrain loading, AI behavior logic, character model performance, and UI interactions. While these improvements are not the main highlights of this update, we believe they bring significant value in enhancing overall smoothness and user experience.

Expanding the Depth of Building × Combat Around the Assembly Core

We plan to continue expanding the core gameplay of “Vehicle Assembly” in upcoming updates. Currently in development are flying vehicles, spider-claw war machines, and a customization paint system. Our goal is to gradually shape “free assembly + strategic combat” into the main gameplay path of The Front.

We welcome everyone to join the world of The Front and experience the fun of free assembly. Thank you all for your continued attention and support — we will keep refining the content and bringing new surprises!