1.1.0 version is now live!
bug fixes and text adjustements
balancing (especially Miracle has been toned down)
three new achievements added
more???
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.1.0 version is now live!
bug fixes and text adjustements
balancing (especially Miracle has been toned down)
three new achievements added
more???
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update