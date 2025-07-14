 Skip to content
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19212540 Edited 14 July 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.1.0 version is now live!

  • bug fixes and text adjustements

  • balancing (especially Miracle has been toned down)

  • three new achievements added

  • more???

