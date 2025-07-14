 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19212427 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 It’s time. The doors are open.
The final update has landed – and so has Early Access.

 


🚀 Early Access Begins

🎬 Gameplay Trailer

   ▶️ No Fluff, Just Gameplay: A new short trailer gives you a raw glimpse of what awaits. No cinematic glitter – just pure mining, crafting, and idle glory.

🧹 Final Polish

   🪲 15 Microbugs Terminated: Tiny, annoying things – gone.
   💻 Performance Boost: Lower CPU & GPU usage. Your toaster can now idle happily.
   🖼️ Texture Loading Tweaks: Faster visuals, smoother menus.


🎮 What To Expect

⚒️ Idle Gameplay With Depth

   ⛏️ Mine, Craft, Optimize: Build your resource empire with minimal effort and maximum numbers.
   👷‍♂️ Assign Workers: Let up to 3 workers per task crush the grind for you.
   📈 Upgrade Everything: More output. Faster speed. More fun.

🔄 Regular Updates

   🧪 Beta Branch Access: Try new features early.
   🗓️ Update Schedule: Weekly content drops, fast hotfixes, and feature expansions.


💸 Pricing & Size

📦 Game Details

   💰 Price: $3.99
   🎉 Launch Discount: -40% for 7 days
   💾 Download Size: ~380 MB
   📦 Installed Size: ~550 MB
   🎯 Target Hardware: Runs on almost anything. Seriously.


🗣️ What’s Next?

   🛣️ Upcoming Plans:
  • New world types & mechanics
  • better Arena system
  • More resources, items & crafting depth
  • Community-driven features
   💬 Your Feedback Matters: We're watching every bug report, suggestion, and Discord scream.


💬 Join the Community!

   🎮 Get early access, report bugs, or just chat with us and other players.
Join our official Discord server and help shape the future of Idle Life!

👉 Click here to join the Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link