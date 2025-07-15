Hello Animal Crusaders!

Thanks to your positive feedback and suggestions! In this update, we've fixed numerous hard-to-reproduce issues.

Fixed the enhanced \[Fox in Panther's cloth] failed after being deployed on the guardian.

Fixed \[Qin's Mech Gorilla] might not be able to enhance after continuing the game.

Fixed the multiplayer mode 2P Gascoon could not improve the energy bar by deploying cluckmech.

Adjust the energy acquisition of Gascoon in the multiplayer mode, and the cluckmech placement of the teammates in the multiplayer mode will also provide appropriate energy for the Gascoon.

Optimized the performance consumption caused by high screen frame rate



Multiplayer Tips:

* Attention! Online you need to check that both versions are the same

* Due to the online use of Steam P2P, 1P hosts are recommended to choose players with higher computer configurations as well as better networks.

* Don't worry even if you drop out in the middle of the journey! Everyone can re-enter the adventure with the followng process -

1. Reorganization of the room by the original host (1P) 2. When the 2P players are in position, the owner clicks “Reconnect”.



3. You can continue the previous adventure!



Bilibili: @黑灯游戏 Heybox:@黑灯游戏 森空岛:@黑灯游戏





Discord：https://discord.gg/94MqUbFrJM

Youtube：

-Finally, thank you for experiencing our game! -