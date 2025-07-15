 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19212358 Edited 15 July 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Animal Crusaders!

Thanks to your positive feedback and suggestions! In this update, we've fixed numerous hard-to-reproduce issues.

  • Fixed the enhanced \[Fox in Panther's cloth] failed after being deployed on the guardian.

  • Fixed \[Qin's Mech Gorilla] might not be able to enhance after continuing the game.

  • Fixed the multiplayer mode 2P Gascoon could not improve the energy bar by deploying cluckmech.

  • Adjust the energy acquisition of Gascoon in the multiplayer mode, and the cluckmech placement of the teammates in the multiplayer mode will also provide appropriate energy for the Gascoon.

  • Optimized the performance consumption caused by high screen frame rate


Multiplayer Tips:

* Attention! Online you need to check that both versions are the same

* Due to the online use of Steam P2P, 1P hosts are recommended to choose players with higher computer configurations as well as better networks.

* Don't worry even if you drop out in the middle of the journey! Everyone can re-enter the adventure with the followng process -

1. Reorganization of the room by the original host (1P)2. When the 2P players are in position, the owner clicks “Reconnect”.

3. You can continue the previous adventure!

Bilibili: @黑灯游戏 Heybox:@黑灯游戏 森空岛:@黑灯游戏


Discord：https://discord.gg/94MqUbFrJM
Youtube：

https://youtu.be/2L_0l3W_mrU
-Finally, thank you for experiencing our game! -

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2453361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2453362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link