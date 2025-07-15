 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19212264
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bam Bam Boomers!

We got another small patch for you this week, mostly focused on performance and quality of life features like bindings and fast selection. As always, feel free to join our discord and help with the game!

  • - You can manage (create/delete) layout bindings per device type (keyboard/gamepad) as many as you like
  • - Fast change binding layout from character selection screen (shoulder buttons on a gamepad, number2 on keyboard)
  • - General performance improvements on stages
  • - Added option (off by default) to enable dynamic resolution for more performance
  • - Added option to enable use of DLSS/AMD Fidelity (off by default)
  • - Visual issues with late stage boss in arcade fixed
  • - Visual issues with Rattini skin fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3370051
macOS Depot 3370052
