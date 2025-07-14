Changes

Added omnivator stations to towns

Added "Fix Omnivator" quests

Added quest items

Revamped quest log

Bugfixes

Fixed a rare glitch where towns wouldn't generate properly

Fixed a bug where signposts were automatically targeted

Known Issues

Omnivators will not work till an update later this week

Devlog

Finally got the omnivator quests done, and I did them the right way. Not only will they be effective quests in their own right, but they are going to form the simple structural basis for the remainder of quests.

I don't want to dive too much into the backend because it isn't too interesting to the average person, but it should be able to briefly be described through the frontend.

The quest structure, as explained through frontend images

Essentially, all quests are divided into objectives of certain types. This makes them highly modular (and maybe in the future, moddable). The left side of the book documents your current objective progress, as well as clues or tips towards finishing the objective.

The flow of the quest is to find certain items in the surrounding area and bring them back to the omnivator station. After you bring them back, you can attempt to repair the omnivator. Success will unlock the omnivator station in the network and finish the quest, failure will require you to find more items and repeat the process.

The basic idea of this quest is to encourage exploration of the local area and unlock fast travel using the omnivator network, but it also is a great proof-of-concept for the new quest structure. The state-objective structure will be a much better long-term solution than the previous progress-based structure because it is more flexible, flexible enough to change and add objectives on the fly to create more complex, branching quests. Sure, the single branch here doesn't look like much but I think it shows a lot of promise.

So for next week: expect actual omnivator fast travel functionality, and starting some new quests, which will take the form of odd jobs done for townspeople. This will be the second important step on the ladder of creating quests. Remember to email any questions, comments, and prayer requests you have to roguesofeuropa@protonmail.com, or just leave them in the comments below.