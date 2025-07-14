Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.26.0.
Ver. 0.8.26.0
New Features
- When connected to the internet, a link to the newest patch notes will now be displayed on the home screen.
- Changed the connection methods in Ranked and Casual matches in order to accomodate for cross-platform play in the future.
Balancing
- Changed the cost of the drill to 6.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
