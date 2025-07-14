 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19212190 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.26.0.

Ver. 0.8.26.0
New Features
  • When connected to the internet, a link to the newest patch notes will now be displayed on the home screen.
  • Changed the connection methods in Ranked and Casual matches in order to accomodate for cross-platform play in the future.

Balancing
  • Changed the cost of the drill to 6.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

X
Bluesky
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Official PLAYISM Discord

Changed depots in lowend_graphics branch

View more data in app history for build 19212190
Depot 2457581
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link