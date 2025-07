QoL changes:

-Turn-based combat mode adds more appropriate pauses/delays during hectic combat, to improve feedback to player

-Additional notifications during battle to improve feedback to player

-Saved party settings and default settings now available upon start

Gameplay changes:

-Added Pool/Split party gold option on party menu

-Player Horses are kept (if alive) when moving zone to zone, even upon exiting the game

-Fixed “No Attack/disengage” party option