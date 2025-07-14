Endless Mode Stage Configuration Adjustments
1.New Boss will appear at least once as a hidden third boss within the first 30 waves.
2.New Boss will appear at least once as a regular boss between waves 30–50.
3.Existing Bosses now have enhanced versions (marked with ★), appearing in Endless Mode with increased HP, attack power, and movement speed.
Balance Adjustments
1.If coin drops in a single wave exceed 2000, the drop rate will gradually decrease.
2.When movement speed exceeds 100%, the effective value will gradually be reduced.
3.The minimum value for effect size settings is now 0.7.
4.Some Meditations and Equipment have increased possession limits.
5.Power of Flame and Power of Voodoo have been strengthened.
v1.1.0.9.5 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
