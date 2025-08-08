Hello, this is the Abyss Seeker development team.

Thank you for playing "ABYSS SEEKER: What Do You See at the End of the Abyss?" on a regular basis.

Today, we have released the major update Ver1.3.0 "HELL".

This update includes the addition of high-difficulty dungeons and a new "MEMORY" feature that reveals the background story of ABYSS SEEKER,

providing new content for those who have already completed the previous version.

With the implementation of the final boss and the ending,

the story of ABYSS SEEKER now reaches its conclusion.

We hope you will enjoy the finale!

Below are the details of the update.

<Additions>

◆New Dungeon Floors Added:

New layers have been added beyond Abyss Floor 10.

In these new areas, you'll face even harsher dungeons, including battles where two bosses appear at once.

You can challenge the Dead Zone "Deep Layer One" after clearing Abyss Floor 10.

◆Final Boss & Ending Added:

By clearing the Dead Zone "Deep Layer Five", the "Chamber of Truth" will appear.

Defeating the boss in the Chamber of Truth will trigger the ending sequence.

◆New Skills Added:

New skills have been introduced for the first time in ABYSS SEEKER.

They can be purchased and equipped via the Shop.

・Grimoire Plus I

Start the search with the number of grimoires you can carry increased by 1.

◆New Artifacts Added：

New artifacts have also been added for the first time in ABYSS SEEKER.

They appear in treasure chests after being purchased in the Shop.

・EXPANSION BRACE IV

Increase the number of side book slots by 1.

◆"MEMORY" Feature Added:

New story entries related to "Memories" will unlock upon meeting certain conditions.

<Adjustments>

◆Difficulty Adjustments per Floor:：

Enemy spawn counts and other factors have been adjusted to reduce overall difficulty.

◆Shopkeeper Graphics Updated：

The shopkeeper’s graphics have been enhanced to higher quality.

The shopkeeper now bows after purchases.

Under certain conditions, the shopkeeper’s appearance will change.

◆Experience Gem Optimization (Performance Improvements):

Increased the pickup radius for experience gems.

Reduced the number of experience gems dropped per enemy (total EXP remains unchanged).

Larger gems will appear once a certain threshold is reached.

<Fixes>

Fixed an issue where confirmation key settings would reset.

Fixed a bug where connecting an unsupported controller would cause the Options screen to become unresponsive.

Thank you for your continued support of ABYSS SEEKER!