14 July 2025 Build 19211929 Edited 14 July 2025 – 05:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds pirate factions to the game.

  • Pirate factions will spawn on the outer-rim

  • ~60 factions have been added, with their own decal and color scheme

  • pirates blueprint will display the color scheme and decal of the faction

  • new defend outpost mission: fight successive wave of pirates attacking an outpost.

  • fighting and liberating sectors will increase your score against particular pirate factions, leading to more reinforcements being send at you.

Space station navigation has been streamlined:

  • Kiosks are listed on the landing page ui

  • Teleport stations: nearby kiosks are listed

  • Can teleport from the station landing page ui

7 new achievements where added (sorry survival only)

  • Gone. Reduced to atoms: Reduce an enemy faction territory by half.

  • Void Vigilante: Complete a Bounty Hunting mission.

  • The Fast & the Fragile: Complete a delivery mission.

  • No Moon: Align your sight and fire a super-weapon.

  • Budget Bounty Hunter Achieve a rank of I - Troublemaker against any Pirate clan.

  • Outer-Rim Reaper: Achieve a rank of III - Bane of Pirates against any Pirate clan.

  • Order 66: Buccaneer Edition: Achieve a rank of IV - Pirate Slayers against any Pirate clan.

Hotfixes

  • various combat related

  • Auto-targeting pirate not working until pirate starts firing

Changed files in this update

