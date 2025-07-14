This update adds pirate factions to the game.
Pirate factions will spawn on the outer-rim
~60 factions have been added, with their own decal and color scheme
pirates blueprint will display the color scheme and decal of the faction
new defend outpost mission: fight successive wave of pirates attacking an outpost.
fighting and liberating sectors will increase your score against particular pirate factions, leading to more reinforcements being send at you.
Space station navigation has been streamlined:
Kiosks are listed on the landing page ui
Teleport stations: nearby kiosks are listed
Can teleport from the station landing page ui
7 new achievements where added (sorry survival only)
Gone. Reduced to atoms: Reduce an enemy faction territory by half.
Void Vigilante: Complete a Bounty Hunting mission.
The Fast & the Fragile: Complete a delivery mission.
No Moon: Align your sight and fire a super-weapon.
Budget Bounty Hunter Achieve a rank of I - Troublemaker against any Pirate clan.
Outer-Rim Reaper: Achieve a rank of III - Bane of Pirates against any Pirate clan.
Order 66: Buccaneer Edition: Achieve a rank of IV - Pirate Slayers against any Pirate clan.
Hotfixes
various combat related
Auto-targeting pirate not working until pirate starts firing
