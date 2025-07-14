BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS- [Universal] Shield Burst Damage reduced from 15 to 0.
(Explanation: The damage associated with landing a successful shield burst was intended to provide added reward relative to the risk involved. However, the ability to close out a round with a shield burst was an unintended strength of the ability.)
UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS- Added an audible chime when a player joins an online lobby
- Hitting the "Q" key in an online lobby now copies the lobby code to the clipboard
- Added a prompt to discard changes in the Options menu
BUG/CRASH FIXES- Fixed a crash related to micro-missiles being unable to find a target after the round had ended
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when a rocket collided with a shield
- Various miscellaneous bug/crash fixes
