BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS - [Universal] Shield Burst Damage reduced from 15 to 0.

(Explanation: The damage associated with landing a successful shield burst was intended to provide added reward relative to the risk involved. However, the ability to close out a round with a shield burst was an unintended strength of the ability.)



UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS - Added an audible chime when a player joins an online lobby

- Hitting the "Q" key in an online lobby now copies the lobby code to the clipboard

- Added a prompt to discard changes in the Options menu



BUG/CRASH FIXES - Fixed a crash related to micro-missiles being unable to find a target after the round had ended

- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when a rocket collided with a shield

- Various miscellaneous bug/crash fixes