Major 14 July 2025 Build 19211887
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Climb Point game mode has been added under the sub game modes for Climb.

  • When invincible after losing a live the ball will flicker indicating it is invincible and then stop when it is not.

Fixes and Optimizations

  • Fixed a bug with music not playing when using the 3 second delay timer

  • Climb modes should now be more optimized for people with bigger screens. (holes would not despawn until hitting the edge or end of your screen so people with bigger displays had more resources used rather than people with smaller displays.)

