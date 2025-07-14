Additions
Climb Point game mode has been added under the sub game modes for Climb.
When invincible after losing a live the ball will flicker indicating it is invincible and then stop when it is not.
Fixes and Optimizations
Fixed a bug with music not playing when using the 3 second delay timer
Climb modes should now be more optimized for people with bigger screens. (holes would not despawn until hitting the edge or end of your screen so people with bigger displays had more resources used rather than people with smaller displays.)
Changed files in this update