This patch fixes an annoying issue in which moving storages could get them stuck in the air. This happened close to drawbridges and made the storages unmovable forever. My bad!

Now the storages should not get stuck in the first place, but you can also move anyone which have already become stuck.

This patch also fixes a bunch of issues with the Russian translation, missing text, etc.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias