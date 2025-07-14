 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19211587 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,
This update focuses on enhancing the final battle sequence, refining the card system, and optimizing various aspects of the UI and sound design. Several improvements and bug fixes have been implemented.

[Key Improvements]

Story & Effects
  • Added vibration and visual effects to Chapters 1–6
  • Upgraded Spine animation resolution for the final battle
  • Applied play memory feature to choices during combat
  • Added card info display when obtained during combat
  • Improved the final chapter's visual presentation


UI & Graphics
  • Optimized UI and background visual effects
  • Improved combat UI and target direction indicators
  • Adjusted color, shader, and size of the character Asheym
  • Added card removal and replacement functionality
  • Refined visual errors related to the node map


Sound
  • Added sound effects for combat attacks
  • Adjusted SFX volume for wind and map movement
  • Optimized BGM and updated battle BGM files



[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed reported issues related to gamepad input
  • Resolved bugs caused by rapid input repetition
  • Fixed visual glitches that occurred during combat
  • Fixed bugs where some BGM or sound effects would not play
  • Fixed missing directional sound guidance in certain scenes


If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to reach out through our Discord community or Steam reviews.
Your feedback is invaluable in shaping the future of Return to.

Thank you!

Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc

Changed files in this update

Depot 3758801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link