This update focuses on enhancing the final battle sequence, refining the card system, and optimizing various aspects of the UI and sound design. Several improvements and bug fixes have been implemented.
[Key Improvements]
Story & Effects
- Added vibration and visual effects to Chapters 1–6
- Upgraded Spine animation resolution for the final battle
- Applied play memory feature to choices during combat
- Added card info display when obtained during combat
- Improved the final chapter's visual presentation
UI & Graphics
- Optimized UI and background visual effects
- Improved combat UI and target direction indicators
- Adjusted color, shader, and size of the character Asheym
- Added card removal and replacement functionality
- Refined visual errors related to the node map
Sound
- Added sound effects for combat attacks
- Adjusted SFX volume for wind and map movement
- Optimized BGM and updated battle BGM files
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed reported issues related to gamepad input
- Resolved bugs caused by rapid input repetition
- Fixed visual glitches that occurred during combat
- Fixed bugs where some BGM or sound effects would not play
- Fixed missing directional sound guidance in certain scenes
